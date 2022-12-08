PAP special operations soldiers in field training

China Military Online) 13:19, December 08, 2022

A special operations soldier assigned to the 5th detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) Shanghai Corps takes cover in the bushes during a field training exercise on November 28, 2022, which aims to hone troops' capability of performing multiple tasks in cold weather. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Hongwei)

A special operations soldier assigned to the 5th detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) Shanghai Corps climbs up a rope during a field training exercise on November 28, 2022, which aims to hone troops' capability of performing multiple tasks in cold weather. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Hongwei)

A special operations soldier assigned to the 5th detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) Shanghai Corps performs a head-first rappel off a building during a field training exercise on November 28, 2022, which aims to hone troops' capability of performing multiple tasks in cold weather. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Hongwei)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)