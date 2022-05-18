Home>>
PAP soldiers conduct explosive ordnance disposal training
(China Military Online) 10:24, May 18, 2022
A fully-armed soldier assigned to a mobile detachment under the People's Armed Police (PAP) Guangxi Corps walks on the balance beam with a mock exploder amid the fire smoke in an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) training drill on February 18, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Haiyang)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
