China issues new regulations on management of soldiers

Xinhua) 09:29, March 31, 2022

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- With the approval of Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the CMC has issued a series of new regulations on the management of People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers.

The interim regulations on non-commissioned officers and conscripts, together with several supporting documents issued by the CMC, are aimed at enhancing professionalism and stability among non-commissioned officers, while allowing conscripts to play a more fundamental role in the development of China's military talent, the military authorities said.

They will also help boost the management of PLA soldiers by perfecting the recruitment, training, rank promotion, benefits and demobilization system for non-commissioned officers and conscripts, and will play a vital role in building a high-quality military that follows the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the authorities said.

The new regulations will all go into effect on March 31.

