Soldiers conduct tactical training in Ghillie suits
(China Military Online) 16:03, February 21, 2022
Camouflaged soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army provide security in turns to cover for the advancement to a mock enemy position during a tactical training course on February 9, 2022. The training aimed at verifying the troops' battle-field reconnaissance capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gui Fangqing)
