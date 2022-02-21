Soldiers conduct tactical training in Ghillie suits

February 21, 2022

Camouflaged soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army provide security in turns to cover for the advancement to a mock enemy position during a tactical training course on February 9, 2022. The training aimed at verifying the troops' battle-field reconnaissance capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gui Fangqing)

