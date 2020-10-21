Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
Chinese soldier lost in China-India border area returned

(Xinhua)    10:40, October 21, 2020

A Chinese soldier who recently got lost in the China-India border area was returned to the Chinese border patrol on Wednesday morning, according to the news website of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The move came after China's foreign ministry on Tuesday urged India to honor its commitment to return the soldier. The officer went astray as he responded to a request from herders to help them search for yaks late Sunday. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

