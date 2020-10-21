Chinese soldier lost in China-India border area returned

A Chinese soldier who recently got lost in the China-India border area was returned to the Chinese border patrol on Wednesday morning, according to the news website of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).
The move came after China's foreign ministry on Tuesday urged India to honor its commitment to return the soldier. The officer went astray as he responded to a request from herders to help them search for yaks late Sunday.
