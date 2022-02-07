Border defense soldiers on patrol duty during Chinese Spring Festival

February 07, 2022

Soldiers assigned to the Hongshanzui Border Defense Company of the PLA Xinjiang Military Command go on patrol in the Altai Mountains against thick snow during the Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese Lunar New Year. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Guotao)

