PAP soldiers in emergency response training against chemical accidents

China Military Online) 10:52, March 07, 2022

A soldier assigned to a chemical defense element of the mobile detachment under the People's Armed Police Force (PAP) Tianjin Corps uses the detection device to test the hazardous chemicals during an anti-chemical emergency training exercise on February 24, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qian Zhiqiang)

Soldiers assigned to a chemical defense element of the mobile detachment under the People's Armed Police Force (PAP) Tianjin Corps use the detection device to test the hazardous chemicals during an anti-chemical emergency training exercise on February 24, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qian Zhiqiang)

Soldiers assigned to a chemical defense element of the mobile detachment under the People's Armed Police Force(PAP) Tianjin Corps conduct chemical toxicant detection during an anti-chemical emergency training exercise on February 24, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qian Zhiqiang)

