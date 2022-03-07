PAP soldiers in emergency response training against chemical accidents
A soldier assigned to a chemical defense element of the mobile detachment under the People's Armed Police Force (PAP) Tianjin Corps uses the detection device to test the hazardous chemicals during an anti-chemical emergency training exercise on February 24, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qian Zhiqiang)
Soldiers assigned to a chemical defense element of the mobile detachment under the People's Armed Police Force (PAP) Tianjin Corps use the detection device to test the hazardous chemicals during an anti-chemical emergency training exercise on February 24, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qian Zhiqiang)
Soldiers assigned to a chemical defense element of the mobile detachment under the People's Armed Police Force(PAP) Tianjin Corps conduct chemical toxicant detection during an anti-chemical emergency training exercise on February 24, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qian Zhiqiang)
Photos
