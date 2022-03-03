China to step up regulation of pop-up notifications

Xinhua) 07:57, March 03, 2022

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China's cyberspace watchdog published a draft regulation on Wednesday concerning pop-up windows and notification services on internet platforms, with the aim of soliciting public opinions.

Providers of internet services, including operation systems, terminal devices, applications and websites, will not be allowed to push notifications containing content involving celebrity gossip and personal privacy, extravagant displays of wealth and the appreciation of ugliness, according to the draft regulation by the Cyberspace Administration of China.

When providing news-alert services, the original meaning and content of the titles should not be distorted or falsified, it says.

Misuse of algorithms and promoting information that is harmful to minors will also be banned by the new regulation.

