Soldiers conduct river-crossing exercise aboard pontoon bridge

China Military Online) 11:04, July 13, 2022

Propulsion boats attached to an engineer brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army maneuver a ferrying pontoon bridge with onboard vehicles for river crossing during a training exercise on July 1, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Xingfeng)

