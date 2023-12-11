Home>>
Anti-submarine patrol aircraft in combat training
(China Military Online) 13:29, December 11, 2023
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to a naval aviation unit under the PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up to take off during the combat training on November 27, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to a naval aviation unit under the PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up to take off during the combat training on November 27, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to a naval aviation unit under the PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up to take off during the combat training on November 27, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's large amphibious aircraft's emergency rescue capabilities improved
- China delivers first two converted ARJ21 air freighters
- Airbus delivers China-assembled aircraft to Tibet Airlines
- China's aircraft carrier formation conducts far-sea training: defense spokesperson
- Fighter jets in round-the-clock flight training
- In Numbers: C929 aircraft enters detailed design stage
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.