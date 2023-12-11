Anti-submarine patrol aircraft in combat training

China Military Online) 13:29, December 11, 2023

An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to a naval aviation unit under the PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up to take off during the combat training on November 27, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)

