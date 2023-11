China's aircraft carrier formation conducts far-sea training: defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 23:50, November 16, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Shandong aircraft carrier formation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy conducted far-sea training recently, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Thursday.

The training was carried out as per the PLA Navy's annual training plans, and is in line with international laws and practice, said Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, in response to a media query.

The training was arranged to build up integrated combat capabilities of the aircraft carrier formation, so that it can better safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, said Zhang.

He added that the Chinese armed forces will organize similar exercises on a regular basis.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Sheng Chuyi)