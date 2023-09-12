China's C919 aircraft model begins demonstration flights across Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:56, September 12, 2023

SHANGHAI, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- A C919 plane, a China-developed large passenger aircraft, landed at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in the capital of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday, according to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC).

The landing marked the beginning of two weeks of demonstration flights the aircraft model will make across 25 airports in Xinjiang.

According to the plan, COMAC will use two C919 aircraft for the demonstration flights, which will take them to Karamay, Yining, Kuqa, Altay and other major airports in Xinjiang.

Air travel is the most convenient mode of transport between regions in Xinjiang, which is vast and has complex terrain and numerous civil airports.

The C919 demonstration flights will help meet the passenger demand for high-quality air travel and explore a new path for the commercial operation of domestic passenger aircraft, according to COMAC.

