China Eastern's second C919 put into commercial operation

Ecns.cn) 16:33, August 02, 2023

China Eastern Airlines' second C919 aircraft, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, takes off from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qin Liqin)

Starting from Wednesday, China Eastern Airlines' second C919 officially began operations on the commercial route between Shanghai and Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

China Eastern Airlines' second C919 aircraft, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, taxies on a runway at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qin Liqin)

China Eastern Airlines' second C919 aircraft, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, takes off from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qin Liqin)

