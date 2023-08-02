China Eastern's second C919 put into commercial operation
China Eastern Airlines' second C919 aircraft, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, takes off from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qin Liqin)
Starting from Wednesday, China Eastern Airlines' second C919 officially began operations on the commercial route between Shanghai and Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.
China Eastern Airlines' second C919 aircraft, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, taxies on a runway at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qin Liqin)
China Eastern Airlines' second C919 aircraft, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, takes off from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qin Liqin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Comprehensive aviation upgrade in the offing
- Infographic: China's spectacular scientific achievements progress thanks to non-stop efforts to boost self-sufficiency
- C919 is "huge accomplishment" for China: Croatian expert
- C919 a sign of China's development and win-win international partnership
- Homegrown jet's commercial debut brings new opportunities for China's aviation industry
- Water salute for China's C919 from passenger's view
- Backgrounder: China's C919 jetliner
- Highlights of China's large passenger aircraft C919
- China's C919 passenger plane completes inaugural commercial flight, showing China's efforts in self-innovation in high-end manufacturing industry
- What the congratulations Boeing and Airbus sent to the C919 reflect
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.