Home>>
Highlights of China's large passenger aircraft C919
(Global Times) 08:41, May 29, 2023
Graphic: GT
Graphic: GT
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's C919 jetliner goes into commercial operation
- Soaring youth: When the power of youth paints the sky
- China's homegrown jetliner C919 arrives in S China's Sanya for first time during long-distance test flight
- Feature: Homegrown jetliner brings aviation fever, prosperity to mountainous area
- In pics: validation flight process of C919
- China's homegrown large jetliner receives over 1,000 orders
- Flight attendants attend intensive training for C919 to ensure smooth operation in Shanghai
- Chinese airline adds frequency of validation flights of C919 jetliner
- China's C919 jetliner lands at Meilan Int'l Airport in S China as part of validation flight process
- China's C919 jetliner starts validation flight process
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.