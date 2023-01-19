In pics: validation flight process of C919

Xinhua) 09:16, January 19, 2023

This photo taken on Jan. 9, 2023 shows a C919 large passenger aircraft, China's first homegrown large jetliner, at Hongqiao International Airport in east China's Shanghai. The world's first C919 aircraft began its 100-hour aircraft validation flight process on Dec. 26, 2022 after it was delivered to China Eastern Airlines on Dec. 9, 2022. The testing process will comprehensively verify the reliability of the C919 with commercial operation in mind -- with the aim of ensuring its safety and efficiency. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A C919 large passenger aircraft, China's first homegrown large jetliner, arrives at Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 9, 2023. The world's first C919 aircraft began its 100-hour aircraft validation flight process on Dec. 26, 2022 after it was delivered to China Eastern Airlines on Dec. 9, 2022. The testing process will comprehensively verify the reliability of the C919 with commercial operation in mind -- with the aim of ensuring its safety and efficiency. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Crew members of China Eastern Airlines have a meeting before a validation flight of a C919 large passenger aircraft, China's first homegrown large jetliner, in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 9, 2023. The world's first C919 aircraft began its 100-hour aircraft validation flight process on Dec. 26, 2022 after it was delivered to China Eastern Airlines on Dec. 9, 2022. The testing process will comprehensively verify the reliability of the C919 with commercial operation in mind -- with the aim of ensuring its safety and efficiency. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Crew members get ready to board a C919 large passenger aircraft, China's first homegrown large jetliner, before a validation flight from Hongqiao International Airport in east China's Shanghai to Capital International Airport in China's capital Beijing, Jan. 9, 2023. The world's first C919 aircraft began its 100-hour aircraft validation flight process on Dec. 26, 2022 after it was delivered to China Eastern Airlines on Dec. 9, 2022. The testing process will comprehensively verify the reliability of the C919 with commercial operation in mind -- with the aim of ensuring its safety and efficiency. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A C919 large passenger aircraft, China's first homegrown large jetliner, takes off during a validation flight from Hongqiao International Airport in east China's Shanghai to Capital International Airport in China's capital Beijing, Jan. 9, 2023. The world's first C919 aircraft began its 100-hour aircraft validation flight process on Dec. 26, 2022 after it was delivered to China Eastern Airlines on Dec. 9, 2022. The testing process will comprehensively verify the reliability of the C919 with commercial operation in mind -- with the aim of ensuring its safety and efficiency. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo shows a view seen through a cabin window aboard a C919 large passenger aircraft, China's first homegrown large jetliner, during a validation flight from Hongqiao International Airport in east China's Shanghai to Capital International Airport in China's capital Beijing, Jan. 9, 2023. The world's first C919 aircraft began its 100-hour aircraft validation flight process on Dec. 26, 2022 after it was delivered to China Eastern Airlines on Dec. 9, 2022. The testing process will comprehensively verify the reliability of the C919 with commercial operation in mind -- with the aim of ensuring its safety and efficiency. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A flight attendant of China Eastern Airlines works in the cabin of a C919 large passenger aircraft, China's first homegrown large jetliner, during a validation flight from Hongqiao International Airport in east China's Shanghai to Capital International Airport in China's capital Beijing, Jan. 9, 2023. The world's first C919 aircraft began its 100-hour aircraft validation flight process on Dec. 26, 2022 after it was delivered to China Eastern Airlines on Dec. 9, 2022. The testing process will comprehensively verify the reliability of the C919 with commercial operation in mind -- with the aim of ensuring its safety and efficiency. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

