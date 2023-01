Flight attendants attend intensive training for C919 to ensure smooth operation in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:26, January 09, 2023

Flight attendants of China Eastern Airlines' C919 attend a training course by COMAC Shanghai Aircraft Customer Service Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Flight attendants of China Eastern Airlines have attended intensive training by COMAC Shanghai Aircraft Customer Service Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, east China for the C919 to ensure smooth operation of the aircraft on Friday.

Flight attendants of China Eastern Airlines' C919 attend a training course by COMAC Shanghai Aircraft Customer Service Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Flight attendants of China Eastern Airlines' C919 attend a training course by COMAC Shanghai Aircraft Customer Service Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Flight attendants of China Eastern Airlines' C919 attend a training course by COMAC Shanghai Aircraft Customer Service Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Flight attendants of China Eastern Airlines' C919 attend a training course by COMAC Shanghai Aircraft Customer Service Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Flight attendants of China Eastern Airlines' C919 attend a training course by COMAC Shanghai Aircraft Customer Service Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)