Infographics: Successful delivery of first C919 jet a milestone in China’s civil aviation

People's Daily Online) 14:57, December 14, 2022

The first C919 large passenger aircraft was delivered to its client, China Eastern Airlines, at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, on Dec. 9, 2022. This marks another milestone in the high-quality development of China's aviation industry. As China optimizes its COVID-19 control and prevention measures, the number of flights and the search volume for air tickets have seen a striking recovery. Domestic civil aviation is an important strategic industry for China's economic and social development, and has achieved notable progress over the past 10 years, giving a boost to the country's ambition to become a strong aviation and civil aviation power.

