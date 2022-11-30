China's C919 jet obtains approval for production

Xinhua) 08:20, November 30, 2022

A C919 jet takes part in a flying display at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's domestically developed C919 large jetliner received its production certificate on Tuesday, meaning the model can enter mass production.

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the C919's developer, received the certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) East China Regional Administration.

The plane conducted its successful maiden flight in 2017. It obtained the type certificate in late September, which indicates that the C919's design meets airworthiness standards and environmental requirements.

The first C919 aircraft is expected to be delivered to China Eastern Airlines in December.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)