C919 completes successful trial flight before formal delivery

14:04, November 21, 2022 By Chen Liubing ( Chinadaily.com.cn

A C919 jet takes flight at the 14th Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong province on Nov 9, 2022. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/China Daily]

A C919 jet completed its trial flight successfully on Sunday morning, departing from Pudong International Airport in Shanghai and landing at the Yangzhou Taizhou International Airport in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, reported Sunday by the official WeChat account of the Yangzhou Taizhou Airport.

It was a test flight of the C919 (B001F) before its formal delivery to China Eastern Airlines, the first global customer of C919.

Besides nearly 100 support personnel from the Test Flight Center and Customer Service Center of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the first batch of pilots for the C919 jet of China Eastern Airlines also arrived at the Yangzhou Taizhou International Airport for the trial flight.

Multiple departments of the Yangzhou Taizhou International Airport, including air traffic management, security check, maintenance, special vehicle and site service departments, worked together and guaranteed the successful test flight, the report said.

