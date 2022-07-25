Home>>
China's C919 jets complete all flight tests
(Xinhua) 08:28, July 25, 2022
SHANGHAI, July 24 (Xinhua) -- All of China's six C919 planes have successfully completed flight tests.
The C919, China's first self-developed trunk jetliner, has 158-174 seats and a range of 4,075-5,555 km.
The plane, developed by Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC), conducted its maiden flight in 2017.
To date, COMAC has received 815 orders for the C919 planes from 28 customers worldwide.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.