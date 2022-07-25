We Are China

China's C919 jets complete all flight tests

Xinhua) 08:28, July 25, 2022

SHANGHAI, July 24 (Xinhua) -- All of China's six C919 planes have successfully completed flight tests.

The C919, China's first self-developed trunk jetliner, has 158-174 seats and a range of 4,075-5,555 km.

The plane, developed by Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC), conducted its maiden flight in 2017.

To date, COMAC has received 815 orders for the C919 planes from 28 customers worldwide.

