C919 jet to begin high-temperature test flight

(People's Daily Online)    13:54, June 29, 2020

On June 28, China's first civil airliner with independent intellectual property rights, the C919, landed at Jiaohe airport in Turpan, Xinjiang, in preparation for carrying out ground and air flight tests here.

The temperature in Turpan on the day reached 42 degrees Celsius and the surface temperature was 70 degrees Celsius.

As a large domestic airliner, the C919 has to carry out corresponding test flight activities in the development stage. High-temperature tests refer to an extreme climate test that all modern aircraft must pass.

Turpan is also known as "Huozhou", which means “Land of Fire”. It is rich in high temperature resources and is also one of the best sites in China for carrying out high temperature tests. 

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

