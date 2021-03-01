Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 1, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

C919 gets first global contract

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    16:12, March 01, 2021

China's indigenously-developed C919 large passenger aircraft conducts cold-weather test flights in Hulunbuir, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region in January, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

China Eastern Airlines and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China signed a contract to buy C919 large passenger planes in Shanghai on March 1, finalizing the world's first official purchase contract for the domestically produced aircraft.

China Eastern Airlines will be the world's first airline to operate the C919. According to the contract, China Eastern will purchase five C919 planes in the first batch and COMAC, the plane's manufacturer, aims to deliver the first within the year.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York