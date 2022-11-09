Chinese plane maker COMAC gets 300 new orders for C919 jet

Photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows a test flight of C919, China's first homegrown large jetliner, in Pucheng County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) said it has received 300 new orders for C919 jet at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China.

The new orders for China's first homegrown large jetliner came from seven domestic leasing firms, namely, China Development Bank Leasing, ICBC Leasing, CCB Financial Leasing, BOCOM Leasing, CMB Financial Leasing, SPDB Financial Leasing and Suyin Financial Leasing, the Chinese plane maker said Tuesday.

The C919 took part in a flying display at Airshow China held in the port city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, attracting the attention of domestic and international civil aviation companies.

The C919 obtained the type certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China in late September, a milestone step on its journey to market operation.

The homegrown ARJ21 regional jetliner also received 30 new orders at the event.

