First C919 jet delivered to China Eastern Airlines

Xinhua) 09:29, December 10, 2022

This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2022 shows the first C919 large passenger aircraft with its special design printed on the front of the fuselage, in Shanghai, east China. The first C919 large passenger aircraft was delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines, on Friday. It is the first time ever for China's civil aviation transport market to have an indigenously-developed mainline jetliner. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2022 shows the deliver ceremony of the first C919 large passenger aircraft in Shanghai, east China. The first C919 large passenger aircraft was delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines, on Friday. It is the first time ever for China's civil aviation transport market to have an indigenously-developed mainline jetliner. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This combo photo shows the first C919 large passenger aircraft preparing to take off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport (top), the aircraft taking off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport (middle), and the aircraft landing at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport (below), in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 9, 2022. The first C919 large passenger aircraft was delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines, on Friday. It is the first time ever for China's civil aviation transport market to have an indigenously-developed mainline jetliner. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2022 shows the first C919 large passenger aircraft with its special design printed on the front of the fuselage, in Shanghai, east China. The first C919 large passenger aircraft was delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines, on Friday. It is the first time ever for China's civil aviation transport market to have an indigenously-developed mainline jetliner. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2022 shows the first C919 large passenger aircraft at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, east China. The first C919 large passenger aircraft was delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines, on Friday. It is the first time ever for China's civil aviation transport market to have an indigenously-developed mainline jetliner. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

China Eastern Airlines receives the aircraft radio station licence from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) East China Regional Administration at the delivery ceremony of the world's first C919 jet in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 9, 2022. The first C919 large passenger aircraft was delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines, on Friday. It is the first time ever for China's civil aviation transport market to have an indigenously-developed mainline jetliner. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Passengers board the large aircraft C919 for its maiden flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 9, 2022. The first C919 large passenger aircraft was delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines, on Friday. It is the first time ever for China's civil aviation transport market to have an indigenously-developed mainline jetliner. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2022 shows the deliver ceremony of the first C919 large passenger aircraft in Shanghai, east China. The first C919 large passenger aircraft was delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines, on Friday. It is the first time ever for China's civil aviation transport market to have an indigenously-developed mainline jetliner. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2022 shows the interior of the first C919 large passenger aircraft in Shanghai, east China. The first C919 large passenger aircraft was delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines, on Friday. It is the first time ever for China's civil aviation transport market to have an indigenously-developed mainline jetliner. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

China Eastern Airlines receives the registration certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) East China Regional Administration at the delivery ceremony of the world's first C919 jet in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 9, 2022. The first C919 large passenger aircraft was delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines, on Friday. It is the first time ever for China's civil aviation transport market to have an indigenously-developed mainline jetliner. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the C919's developer, delivers a "commemorative key of the world's first C919" to China Eastern Airlines at the delivery ceremony of the world's first C919 jet in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 9, 2022. The first C919 large passenger aircraft was delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines, on Friday. It is the first time ever for China's civil aviation transport market to have an indigenously-developed mainline jetliner. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan)