80-second time-lapse video captures the development of the first C919 large passenger aircraft

(People's Daily App) 15:40, December 09, 2022

The first C919 large passenger aircraft, China's first domestically-built long-distance transport jet aircraft, has been delivered to China Eastern Airlines on Friday.

A 80-second time-lapse video captures the development of the aircraft. Click the video to check it out.

(Video source: Xinhua)

