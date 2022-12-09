Home>>
80-second time-lapse video captures the development of the first C919 large passenger aircraft
(People's Daily App) 15:40, December 09, 2022
The first C919 large passenger aircraft, China's first domestically-built long-distance transport jet aircraft, has been delivered to China Eastern Airlines on Friday.
A 80-second time-lapse video captures the development of the aircraft. Click the video to check it out.
(Video source: Xinhua)
