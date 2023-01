We Are China

China's C919 jetliner lands at Meilan Int'l Airport in S China as part of validation flight process

Xinhua) 08:40, January 03, 2023

A C919 large passenger aircraft, China's first homegrown large jetliner, is pictured at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

The aircraft, which belongs to China Eastern Airlines, landed at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province on Monday as a part of the 100-hour aircraft validation flight process. The testing process will comprehensively verify the reliability of the C919 with commercial operation in mind -- with the aim of ensuring its safety and efficiency.

