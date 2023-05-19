Soaring youth: When the power of youth paints the sky

People's Daily Online) 13:43, May 19, 2023

At the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, diligent students are dedicated to fulfilling their responsibility of manufacturing large aircraft. Embarking on a new journey, they infuse the country’s advanced equipment with the power of their youth.

