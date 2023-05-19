Home>>
Soaring youth: When the power of youth paints the sky
(People's Daily Online) 13:43, May 19, 2023
At the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, diligent students are dedicated to fulfilling their responsibility of manufacturing large aircraft. Embarking on a new journey, they infuse the country’s advanced equipment with the power of their youth.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's homegrown jetliner C919 arrives in S China's Sanya for first time during long-distance test flight
- Feature: Homegrown jetliner brings aviation fever, prosperity to mountainous area
- In pics: validation flight process of C919
- China's homegrown large jetliner receives over 1,000 orders
- Flight attendants attend intensive training for C919 to ensure smooth operation in Shanghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.