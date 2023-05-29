Water salute for China's C919 from passenger's view

(People's Daily App) 15:14, May 29, 2023

Check out this video of the water salute ceremony for a C919 larger passenger aircraft taken from a passenger's view.

The C919, China's first self-developed large passenger aircraft, completed its first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing on Sunday, marking its official entry into the civil aviation market.

