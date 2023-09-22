China's home-developed ARJ 21 aircraft carries out flights in Xinjiang
Passengers board China's domestically developed regional passenger jet ARJ21 at Jiaohe Airport in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)
China's domestically developed regional passenger jet ARJ21 taxies on a runway at Jiaohe Airport in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)
China's domestically developed regional passenger jet ARJ21 takes off at Jiaohe Airport in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)
Photos
