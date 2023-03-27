World's first two-seat electric seaplane officially delivered in NW China's Gansu

A two-seat electric seaplane, RX1E-S, recently glided out and took off from Xiangyang wharf in the Liujiaxia scenic area, Yongjing county, northwest China's Gansu Province, marking the official delivery of the first two-seat electric seaplane in the world.

The aircraft was developed by Liaoning General Aviation Academy (LGAA), a general aviation research institute based in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

As the world's first float-type two-seat electric seaplane, the electric aircraft is powered by lithium battery, and produces zero carbon emissions. Its electric propulsion system features smooth operations and low noise.

The electric seaplane doesn't have a lot of requirements regarding infrastructure to operate. It only needs the right area of water to operate, and its cost to use and maintain is relatively low.

The aircraft features an efficient aerodynamic design, high aspect ratio, good glide performance, and high lift-to-drag ratio, according to Xue Jijia, deputy chief designer of aircraft models at LGAA.

The aircraft’s operation system has a high degree of integration, Xue said, adding that the aircraft is easy to operate and enjoys broad application prospects. It can be used in the training of junior pilots, private transportation, sightseeing, aerial photography, and aerial surveying and mapping, Xue said.

