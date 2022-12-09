China testing three large amphibious aircraft

Xinhua) 14:44, December 09, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China has put three AG600M aircraft, a full-configuration firefighting model belonging to the AG600 large amphibious aircraft family, into flight test missions, announced the developer Friday.

The third AG600M firefighting aircraft prototype successfully completed its first flight test mission on Friday in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, said the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the country's leading plane-maker.

During the 13-minute flight, the aircraft carried out a series of planned flight tests. It performed well, and all of its systems were operating stably, AVIC said.

