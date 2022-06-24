Direct flight to link China's Chongqing, Madrid

Xinhua) 13:55, June 24, 2022

HAIKOU, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Hainan Airlines said Friday that it will launch an air service between the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing and Madrid, Spain, starting June 28.

This will be the first direct international passenger flight from Chongqing to Spain, said the airlines.

The flight, operated by Boeing 787, will be a roundtrip flight every Tuesday, with a flight time lasting 12 or 13 hours. The outbound flight will leave Chongqing at 1:20 a.m. Beijing time and arrive at Madrid at 8:20 a.m. local time, and the inbound flight will leave Madrid at 1 p.m. and arrive at Chongqing at 7 a.m. the following day.

The launch of the direct flight between the two cities will further facilitate the cooperation and exchanges between China and Spain.

