Singapore Airlines launches passenger flight linking China's Xiamen, Singapore

Xinhua) 09:24, October 28, 2022

XIAMEN, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Singapore Airlines launched a passenger flight from east China's Xiamen to Singapore on Thursday.

Flight SQ869 departed Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport at 3:48 p.m. on Thursday and landed at Singapore Changi Airport at about 7:30 p.m.

The flights are operated every Thursday using Airbus A350-900 medium-range airliners.

"It is really important to open the passenger route from Xiamen to Singapore and I hope the flight will continue to help build a solid air bridge for commercial and cultural exchanges between Fujian and Singapore," said Nelson Ng Chiun Ming, consul-general of Singapore in Xiamen.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)