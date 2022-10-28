Home>>
Singapore Airlines launches passenger flight linking China's Xiamen, Singapore
(Xinhua) 09:24, October 28, 2022
XIAMEN, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Singapore Airlines launched a passenger flight from east China's Xiamen to Singapore on Thursday.
Flight SQ869 departed Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport at 3:48 p.m. on Thursday and landed at Singapore Changi Airport at about 7:30 p.m.
The flights are operated every Thursday using Airbus A350-900 medium-range airliners.
"It is really important to open the passenger route from Xiamen to Singapore and I hope the flight will continue to help build a solid air bridge for commercial and cultural exchanges between Fujian and Singapore," said Nelson Ng Chiun Ming, consul-general of Singapore in Xiamen.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Second AG600M makes successful maiden flight in Zhuhai, Guangdong
- Air China resumes Beijing-Budapest flights
- Direct flight to link China's Chongqing, Madrid
- China's AG600 firefighting seaplane makes maiden flight
- Two new A350s of China Southern Airlines land in Shenzhen
- Chinese embassy, passengers lash out at Delta over midair turnaround of flight, suspected of crew shortage
- China's Chongqing launches charter flight to UK for students
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.