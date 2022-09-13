Home>>
Second AG600M makes successful maiden flight in Zhuhai, Guangdong
(People's Daily App) 09:45, September 13, 2022
China's second AG600M, an advanced amphibious firefighting aircraft, made a successful maiden flight in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on Saturday, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).
The large fire-fighting and water rescue amphibious aircraft is nicknamed "Kunlong" and was developed by AVIC.
The third and fourth planes are expected to make their maiden flights in November and in 2023.
(Produced by Qiao Wai and Dong Feng)
