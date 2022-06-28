Home>>
Air China resumes Beijing-Budapest flights
(Xinhua) 08:53, June 28, 2022
BUDAPEST, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Air China will resume direct flights between Beijing and Budapest on July 7, the company's Budapest office said here on Monday.
In early 2020, China Eastern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Air China and other airlines flying the China-Hungary route all suspended their passenger services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called the decision "a real milestone."
"The announcement is also of great importance for Hungary's economy as tourism and trade will both receive a huge boost from the fact that Budapest will once again be directly accessible from the Chinese capital," Szijjarto said.
Air China launched its first direct flight between the two capitals on May 1, 2015.
