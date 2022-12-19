China's homegrown passenger jetliner enters overseas market

Xinhua) 09:59, December 19, 2022

SHANGHAI, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's homegrown regional jetliner, the ARJ21, was Sunday delivered to its first overseas client TransNusa, an Indonesian airline, marking China's first indigenously developed passenger jetliner to enter foreign markets.

The delivered aircraft is designed with 95 seats, all economy class. Its outer appearance is painted blue, yellow, and green, said Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC).

China's domestically-developed ARJ21 regional aircraft has a range of up to 3,700 km. It can fly in alpine and plateau regions and is adaptive to various airport conditions.

So far, nearly 100 ARJ21 planes have been delivered to its clients, operating on over 300 air routes to more than 100 cities and transporting over 5.6 million passengers, said COMAC.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)