Airbus delivers 437 commercial aircraft during first 9 months of 2022
PARIS, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- European aircraft manufacturer Airbus delivered a total of 437 commercial aircraft between January and September, it announced on Friday.
In its nine-month financial report, Airbus said it had delivered 34 A220s, 340 A320 Family, 21 A330s and 42 A350s during the first nine months of 2022.
"Revenues generated by Airbus' commercial aircraft activities increased 8 percent year-on-year, mainly reflecting the higher number of deliveries," the group said in its report.
Meanwhile, commercial orders increased to 647 aircraft, compared with 133 in the same period last year.
The order backlog amounted to 7,294 commercial aircraft at the end of September 2022, Airbus added.
"The commercial aircraft delivery and earnings targets are maintained. Our teams are focused on our key priorities and in particular, delivering the commercial aircraft ramp-up over the coming months and years," said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer.
Airbus aims to deliver around 700 commercial aircraft in 2022.
Photos
Related Stories
- Homegrown aircraft bolster China's emergency rescue capabilities
- Russia's MC-21 aircraft conducts first flight with domestic engines
- China's large amphibious aircraft gains major progress
- 2nd AG600M firefighting aircraft completes maiden flight test in Zhuhai
- China's AG600M firefighting aircraft makes maiden amphibious flight
- China's aircraft leasing hub sees growing business
- Up close with 'Shandong'
- China's new configuration AG600 large amphibious aircraft makes maiden flight
- China's new configuration AG600 large amphibious aircraft makes maiden flight
- China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft gets financial-leasing support
- ASEZA in Jordan sinks disused commercial aircraft to help boost marine life
- China, Russia to develop new jet
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.