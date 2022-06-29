Home>>
Up close with 'Shandong'
(People's Daily App) 14:53, June 29, 2022
The Shandong, China's second aircraft carrier and the first developed domestically, looks like this.
The main working area of the Shandong, the flight deck, is the size of three soccer fields.
(Produced by Chen Xinyu and Dong Feng)
