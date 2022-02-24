Boeing to have 15 aircraft conversion lines in China by end of 2022

Xinhua) 16:52, February 24, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Boeing's total number of passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion production lines in China will reach 15 by the end of this year, Boeing China said Thursday.

Boeing and its local and global partners will facilitate the progress of the production lines for Boeing converted freighters (BCF) in China to meet growing market demands for freighters, according to Boeing China.

By the end of this year, there will be 12 production lines for the 737-800 BCF projects and three for 767 BCF projects across China.

Boeing and ST Engineering have recently announced a plan to build additional capacity for the 767-300 BCF, according to Boeing China.

In the second half of this year, Boeing will add a 767-300 BCF conversion line at ST Engineering's airframe facility in south China's Guangzhou. By then, the total number of conversion lines for 767 BCF in China will reach three, Boeing China added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)