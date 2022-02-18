Airbus to deliver 600th China-assembled A320 family aircraft in 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Airbus plans to deliver the 600th A320 family aircraft assembled at its Asia final assembly line in north China's Tianjin municipality in 2022, according to Airbus China Friday.
Airbus is ramping up production of the single-aisle A320 series aircraft to meet demands from the global market. The Tianjin final assembly line is also adapting to serve the recovering Chinese civil aviation market better, said George Xu, executive vice president Airbus and chief executive officer of Airbus China.
"Airbus is confident in the Chinese market. We are committed to deeply integrating into the market and getting prepared together with local partners," said Xu.
By now, the Airbus Asia final assembly line in Tianjin can work on the A319 and A320 aircraft of the A320 family. After completing the adaptation work, the production facility here will also conduct the final assembly on A321 aircraft, the largest member of the family.
Airbus expects to deliver the first China-assembled A321 aircraft from Tianjin this year, according to Airbus China.
In 2021, Airbus delivered 142 commercial aircraft into the Chinese market, a more than 40 percent year-on-year increase. The figure accounted for more than 23 percent of its global delivery.
