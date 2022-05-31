China's new configuration AG600 large amphibious aircraft makes maiden flight
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A full-state new-configuration model of China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft conducted a successful maiden flight on Tuesday, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).
This new-configuration AG600 amphibious aircraft took off from the Zhuhai Jinwan Airport in south China's Guangdong Province at 10:55 a.m., and then safely landed at the airport after a 20 minute flight, said the AVIC, the country's leading plane-maker.
During the maiden flight, it also conducted multiple flight test missions, including constant speed climbing, reducing speed in level flight and a simulated go-around.
AG600 aircraft remained in good condition throughout the flight, with the control system operating well and all systems working stably, said the developer.
The successful maiden flight of the full-state new-configuration model marked a new phase for the AG600 project and a major breakthrough in developing the firefighting functional model of the large amphibious aircraft, said the AVIC.
Codenamed Kunlong, the AG600 is a key piece of aeronautical equipment in China's emergency-rescue system.
