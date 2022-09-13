Home>>
2nd AG600M firefighting aircraft completes maiden flight test in Zhuhai
(Ecns.cn) 13:36, September 13, 2022
China's 2nd AG600M, a full-state, new-configuration amphibious firefighting aircraft completes its maiden test flight at Jinwan airport in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Gao Han)
Codenamed Kunlong, the aircraft is a key piece of aeronautical equipment in China's emergency-rescue system.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's AG600M firefighting aircraft makes maiden amphibious flight
- China's aircraft leasing hub sees growing business
- Up close with 'Shandong'
- China's new configuration AG600 large amphibious aircraft makes maiden flight
- China's new configuration AG600 large amphibious aircraft makes maiden flight
- China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft gets financial-leasing support
- Boeing to have 15 aircraft conversion lines in China by end of 2022
- Airbus delivers 142 commercial aircraft to China in 2021
- Airbus to deliver 600th China-assembled A320 family aircraft in 2022
- Over 840 Chinese civil aircraft can provide inflight Wi-Fi service
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.