2nd AG600M firefighting aircraft completes maiden flight test in Zhuhai

Ecns.cn) 13:36, September 13, 2022

China's 2nd AG600M, a full-state, new-configuration amphibious firefighting aircraft completes its maiden test flight at Jinwan airport in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Gao Han)

Codenamed Kunlong, the aircraft is a key piece of aeronautical equipment in China's emergency-rescue system.

