Aircrafts from South African aerobatics team perform above downtown Nanchang in E China

Xinhua) 08:20, November 24, 2022

Aircrafts from a South African aerobatics team leave trails of smoke when performing above the Tengwang Pavilion in downtown Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

