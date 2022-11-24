Aircrafts from South African aerobatics team perform above downtown Nanchang in E China
Aircrafts from a South African aerobatics team leave trails of smoke when performing above the Tengwang Pavilion in downtown Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
Aircrafts from a South African aerobatics team leave trails of smoke when performing above downtown Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Aircrafts from a South African aerobatics team leave trails of smoke when performing above the Tengwang Pavilion in downtown Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
Aircrafts from a South African aerobatics team leave trails of smoke when performing above downtown Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's AG50 light-sport aircraft obtains type certificate
- Airbus delivers 437 commercial aircraft during first 9 months of 2022
- Homegrown aircraft bolster China's emergency rescue capabilities
- Russia's MC-21 aircraft conducts first flight with domestic engines
- China's large amphibious aircraft gains major progress
- 2nd AG600M firefighting aircraft completes maiden flight test in Zhuhai
- China's AG600M firefighting aircraft makes maiden amphibious flight
- China's aircraft leasing hub sees growing business
- Up close with 'Shandong'
- China's new configuration AG600 large amphibious aircraft makes maiden flight
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.