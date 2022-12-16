China's AG600M large amphibious aircraft secures new order

Xinhua) 16:53, December 16, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's independently-developed AG600M large amphibious aircraft has secured a new order for five aircraft, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) announced on Friday.

AVIC General Huanan Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Xiangyue General Aviation Co., Ltd. on Thursday signed a purchase agreement for five AG600M firefighting aircraft, said the AVIC, the country's leading plane-maker.

The new order shows that the Chinese homegrown large amphibious aircraft model is taking concrete forward steps on the path of effective market entry, said the AVIC.

The developer has fulfilled its target for the year in terms of both production and market for the AG600M, a full-configuration firefighting model belonging to China's AG600 large amphibous aircraft family.

Prior to this, the developer had secured the first batch of orders for AG600M aircraft.

In September 2022, AVIC General Huanan Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd. signed the first batch of purchase agreements for four AG600M aircraft with Everbright Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., and signed an intent of purchase agreement for two AG600M aircraft with the HNCA Aviation Equipment Leasing Co., Ltd., respectively.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)