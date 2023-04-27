Phoenix-shaped model aircraft soars in Shandong

(People's Daily App) 15:29, April 27, 2023

An enthusiast shows off his homemade model aircraft with golden lights in shape of a phoenix, in Binzhou, East China's Shandong Province, on Monday. With a wingspan of more than 6 meters and the weight of less than 3 kilograms, the model aircraft can fly continuously for half an hour.

