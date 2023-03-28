Chinese entrepreneur realizes dream of flying in his own planes

Photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows a rotorcraft produced by Yang Shiyi’s company in Luoyang city, central China’s Henan Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

Yang Shiyi, a Chinese entrepreneur, has realized his childhood dream of flying in his own planes.

After developing a strong interest in airplanes in primary school, Yang has kept learning about airplanes, dreaming he would soar in the air piloting a plane he makes one day.

He later founded a company with his friends in Luoyang, central China’s Henan Province, specializing in manufacturing rotorcraft and large drones, which have obtained the model certificate and production license from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Yang and his research team launched manned rotorcraft used in rescue, patrol, and training.

“Compared with the same period last year, our orders have significantly jumped this year. We are stepping up production to ensure the delivery of existing orders, and are actively doing research for new products,” said Yang.

“Our vision is not only to build rotorcraft. I hope through our efforts we can make vehicles that change the way people travel,” said Yang.

