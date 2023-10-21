Airbus delivers China-assembled aircraft to Tibet Airlines
TIANJIN, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Airbus delivered on Friday an aircraft assembled in north China's Tianjin Municipality to a Chinese airline.
Tibet Airlines received its first A319neo aircraft assembled in Airbus' Final Assembly Line (FAL Asia) in Tianjin, which will be deployed on the airline's plateau routes.
The A319neo aircraft is the shortened-fuselage member of Airbus' game-changing A320neo product line. This aircraft can seat as many as 160 passengers in a high-density layout, with a range of up to 3,750 nautical miles.
Inaugurated in 2008, the FAL Asia in Tianjin was the first Airbus commercial aircraft assembly line outside Europe. Over the past 15 years, Airbus has delivered more than 630 A320 family aircraft assembled at the FAL Asia.
As of September this year, the A320neo family has received over 9,700 orders from more than 130 customers worldwide.
