MBT fires main gun in live-fire exercise

Ecns.cn) 10:21, December 13, 2023

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army fires at simulated targets during a live-fire exercise in late November, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Changxing)

A convoy of main battle tanks attached to a brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army maneuvers towards the designated area during a live-fire exercise in late November, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Changxing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)