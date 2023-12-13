Home>>
MBT fires main gun in live-fire exercise
(Ecns.cn) 10:21, December 13, 2023
A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army fires at simulated targets during a live-fire exercise in late November, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Changxing)
A convoy of main battle tanks attached to a brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army maneuvers towards the designated area during a live-fire exercise in late November, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Changxing)
