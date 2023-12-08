Armored vehicles engage in live-fire exercise
Vehicle-mounted multiple launch rocket systems attached to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army fire at mock target during a live-fire training exercise on October 30, 2023. The brigade organized the live-fire confrontation training from October 22 to November 6 to improve the troops' combat capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chi Juncheng)
A soldier assigned to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army inspects a vehicle-mounted multiple launch rocket system during a live-fire training exercise on October 30, 2023. The brigade organized the live-fire confrontation training from October 22 to November 6 to improve the troops' combat capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chi Juncheng)
Tanks attached to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army march in the jungle during a live-fire training exercise on October 26, 2023. The brigade organized the live-fire confrontation training from October 22 to November 6 to improve the troops' combat capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chi Juncheng)
