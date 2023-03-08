Main battle tank fires at mock targets on plateau

China Military Online) 12:41, March 08, 2023

A main battle tank attached to a unit under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise in plateau area on February 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jinguang)

